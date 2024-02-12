Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The group – comprising the police, Burnley Council, the Burnley MP, Burnley BID, and the Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) – plan to work together on several projects aimed at deterring crime and antisocial behaviour, such as CCTV, Stopwatch and early intervention programmes to help stop people committing offences in the first place.

They also talked about recent operations in the town centre, including a pre-Christmas crackdown on ASB and illegal e-scooters.

Andrew Snowden, Lancashire's PCC, said: “This was a great opportunity for partners to discuss what we all want to see, taking the fight to criminals in Burnley town centre and ensuring the overwhelming majority of law-abiding people feel safe going about their everyday lives.

“There has been some fantastic, proactive police work to address local concerns and act on intelligence, through Op Centurion and the intense focus on getting tough on anti-social behaviour that blights whole areas and communities. This enforcement is also supported by the range of work to deter crime and interventions with those at risk of committing ASB and other offences.

“This work builds on the tens of thousands of pounds of investment and interventions, but we know there is more work to do. I’m looking forward to continuing these conversations, and developing what is already happening to make Burnley town centre safer, looking at what more we can all do to crack down on crime, and ensure people feel safe.”