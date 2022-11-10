Police working with Trading Standards seize illegal e-cigs from Burnley shops
Police are cracking down on the sale of illegal e-cigs in Burnley.
By Laura Longworth
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
10th Nov 2022, 12:01pm
The Burnley Neighbourhood Policing Team working with Trading Standards seized a number of products that were not up to UK standards from shops in the town last night.Legislation states that these types of products require a UK distribution address. Packaging must specify 800 puffs or less per item and display a raised triangle to indicate to the blind that it is a chemical.Trading standards will continue to inspect shops in the area to make sure they are meeting the above guidelines.