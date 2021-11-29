Police warning to youths spotted throwing snowballs at emergency vehicles and motorists in Colne

Officers are checking CCTV to identify the culprits who they haves said put road users at risk with their actions.

A spokesman for Colne and West Craven police said: " I appreciate throwing snowballs is inevitable in this weather, but it's hard enough driving in these conditions without having snowballs hitting the windscreen of your moving vehicle.

"Parents, ensure you have relevant conversations with your children about enjoying the snow without putting road users at risk.

Police have issued a warning to youths who were spotted throwing snowballs at cars and emergency vehicles in Colne.

" We do not want to be attending any RTCs caused by snowballs."