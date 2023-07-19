Officers received a report that people allegedly entered a property under the guise of being work officials that needed to check a meter. Once inside, they distracted the occupant and stole items before making off.

The Pendle Neighbourhood Policing Team advices residents to check and confirm the identity of the individual before letting them into their home. If you are unsure of their legitimacy in any way, you have the right to turn them away and make an appointment with them via the official channels.

