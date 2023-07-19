Police warning residents to be vigilant about people posing as work officials following house burglary in Nelson
Officers received a report that people allegedly entered a property under the guise of being work officials that needed to check a meter. Once inside, they distracted the occupant and stole items before making off.
The Pendle Neighbourhood Policing Team advices residents to check and confirm the identity of the individual before letting them into their home. If you are unsure of their legitimacy in any way, you have the right to turn them away and make an appointment with them via the official channels.
The team also urges people to check in with their elderly relatives and neighbours and report any suspicious activity to them. In the event of any emergency, please call 999. For all non-emergency police related matters, please call 101 or report issues online.