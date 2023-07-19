News you can trust since 1877
Police warning residents to be vigilant about people posing as work officials following house burglary in Nelson

Police are warning residents to be vigilant about people posing as work officials following a report of a house burglary in Nelson yesterday.
By Laura Longworth
Published 19th Jul 2023, 13:35 BST- 1 min read

Officers received a report that people allegedly entered a property under the guise of being work officials that needed to check a meter. Once inside, they distracted the occupant and stole items before making off.

The Pendle Neighbourhood Policing Team advices residents to check and confirm the identity of the individual before letting them into their home. If you are unsure of their legitimacy in any way, you have the right to turn them away and make an appointment with them via the official channels.

The team also urges people to check in with their elderly relatives and neighbours and report any suspicious activity to them. In the event of any emergency, please call 999. For all non-emergency police related matters, please call 101 or report issues online.