Lee Haslam, a registered sex offender with links to Burnley.

Lee Haslam is wanted by Burnley and Padiham Poilce for failing to attend court.

A police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Lee Haslam who is #wanted for failing to attend court?

“Haslam - a registered sex offender - has links to Rossendale, Burnley, Blackburn, Huddersfield and Scarborough.

“Don't approach him.”

