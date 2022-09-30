Police warning people not to approach missing sex offender with links to Burnley
Police are warning people not to approach a missing sex offender with links to Burnley.
By Laura Longworth
Friday, 30th September 2022, 10:33 am
Lee Haslam is wanted by Burnley and Padiham Poilce for failing to attend court.
A police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Lee Haslam who is #wanted for failing to attend court?
“Haslam - a registered sex offender - has links to Rossendale, Burnley, Blackburn, Huddersfield and Scarborough.
“Don't approach him.”
Most Popular
If you have any information please send an email to [email protected] or call 101. For any immediate sightings, call 999.