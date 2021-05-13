Police warning of 'unsafe meat' after three sheep illegally slaughtered in Burnley

Rural Task Force officers responded to reports that three sheep had been slaughtered on the moors in Thursden near Briercliffe on Wednesday evening.

The sheep had had their throats slit, guts and legs removed, had been skinned and their carcasses stolen, which had caused great concern to the local farmers.

A police spokesman said: "The sheep themselves are not fit for human consumption having recently been treated with chemicals and anti wormers to treat ticks, sheep scabs and biting lice.

Police are warning residents about eating unsafe meat

"Eating these animals can cause severe side effects to humans. These sheep have been killed by someone with knowledge on how to prepare the animals.

"Enquiries are ongoing as to who is responsible and we would urge you to get your meat from a reputable dealer or butcher."