Police warning after youngsters spotted dodging traffic on Burnley motorway

Police were flooded with calls from concerned members of the public after six young children were spotted dodging traffic on a motorway in Burnley.

By Sue Plunkett
Monday, 6th June 2022, 7:08 pm

The youngsters were running in and out of traffic on the M65 around junction 10 (Gannow) prompting a spokesman from Burnley police to appeal to parents, saying: “ Needless to say, this is incredibly dangerous.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

Read More

Read More
Spread Eagle Hotel licence bid for earlier ‘brunch’ opening hours prompts noise,...

“Parents, please help us out by reminding your children of the dangers of being around the motorway. I realise you can’t watch them 24/7, but the last thing any of us want is to knock on your door to deliver the worst possible news.”

Police were flooded with calls from concerned members of the public after six young children were spotted dodging traffic  on a motorway in Burnley.