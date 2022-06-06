The youngsters were running in and out of traffic on the M65 around junction 10 (Gannow) prompting a spokesman from Burnley police to appeal to parents, saying: “ Needless to say, this is incredibly dangerous.

“Parents, please help us out by reminding your children of the dangers of being around the motorway. I realise you can’t watch them 24/7, but the last thing any of us want is to knock on your door to deliver the worst possible news.”