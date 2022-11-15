Officers acted after receiving reports of two males with the air weapons and fireworks. The weapons were seized and police have warned it is an offence to carry a weapon in a public place.

Issuing the waring on social media, a spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "Section 19 of the Firearms Act makes carrying a firearm in a public place illegal, this includes an air weapon loaded or unloaded.

Police have issued a stern warning to anyone thinking of buying air rifles after recently catching two people pointing weapons at a park in Padiham where children were playing.

"If you are spending a lot of money on your air weapons, make sure that you do not breach the law concerning the carrying or use of your air weapons. In this case, one of the air rifles was quite expensive and the police action has caused its owner some upset, to say the least, as he will not be getting the air rifle back."

Acting on tip offs from the public, police have also received reports of offenders with air weapons shooting pigeons and targets on trees in lother parks and public areas in Padiham.

The spokesman added: "For members of the public, we are grateful for your kind co-operation.