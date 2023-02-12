The warning comes amid reports of a man targeting cars in Clitheroe.

Police reminded car owners to double check vehicles were locked, and to not leave valuable items on display.

Police are appealing for information following a series of vehicle thefts in Clitheroe

A spokesman said: “We are aware of several incidents in the Clitheroe area where a male has been able to get into what the owners said were ‘locked’ vehicles. CCTV footage of one occasion show a male actually 'locking' the car, walking away and then returning to make sure it's locked.

“We would like to remind everyone not to leave valuables in your vehicles, even out of sight. Items have been stolen but there has been no damage to the vehicles. Please remember to double check that vehicles are locked and if possible, covered by CCTV

