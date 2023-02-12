News you can trust since 1877
Police warning after man spotted breaking into cars in Clitheroe

Police are urging Ribble Valley residents to be vigilant following a series of thefts from vehicles in the area.

By John Deehan
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Feb 2023, 10:44am

The warning comes amid reports of a man targeting cars in Clitheroe.

Police reminded car owners to double check vehicles were locked, and to not leave valuable items on display.

Police are appealing for information following a series of vehicle thefts in Clitheroe
A spokesman said: “We are aware of several incidents in the Clitheroe area where a male has been able to get into what the owners said were ‘locked’ vehicles. CCTV footage of one occasion show a male actually 'locking' the car, walking away and then returning to make sure it's locked.

“We would like to remind everyone not to leave valuables in your vehicles, even out of sight. Items have been stolen but there has been no damage to the vehicles. Please remember to double check that vehicles are locked and if possible, covered by CCTV

“If you have been a victim of this in the last few days/week, or think you may have some information that may help with our enquiries, please email [email protected]