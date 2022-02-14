Police warning after man caught on CCTV attempting to break into residents' cars in Ribble Valley village
Police have issued a warning to vehicle owners after a man was spotted trying car doors in the village of Billington.
Officers from the rural taskforce were called out to Dale View last night at around 7.30pm after receiving several calls from residents
They have now asked drivers to check their vehicles are locked before leaving them unattended.
A police spokesman said: "Criminals will try car handles to find one that isn't locked.
" Should anyone have CCTV in the area and can offer more information regarding this individual please can you send it to [email protected]"