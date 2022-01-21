Police warning after cars parked across driveways and in dangerous positions in Burnley during school run
Police are urging parents in Burnley to park considerately at school drop-off and pick-up times.
The warning by Burnley and Padiham police follows numerous complaints of vehicles obstructing residents' driveways or parked dangerously outside schools in the town.
Police are set to visit local schools as part of the Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action.
Badly parked cars mean people cannot access the driveways and the emergency services could struggle to access homes.
A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "We have received numerous reports of vehicles obstructing residents' driveways and parking in dangerous positions outside schools in Burnley.
"We are kindly asking road users to comply with all road markings and remember the restrictions are there to ensure the safety of the children. Also please bear in mind local residents when dropping off and picking up on the school run. Over the coming weeks we will be visiting numerous schools."