Police warning after cars parked across driveways and in dangerous positions in Burnley during school run

The warning by Burnley and Padiham police follows numerous complaints of vehicles obstructing residents' driveways or parked dangerously outside schools in the town.

Police are set to visit local schools as part of the Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action.

Badly parked cars mean people cannot access the driveways and the emergency services could struggle to access homes.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are asking motorists to be considerate when parking in Burnley

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "We have received numerous reports of vehicles obstructing residents' driveways and parking in dangerous positions outside schools in Burnley.