Police warn quad bike owners to step up security after Ribble Valley theft

Police are investigating the theft of the distinctive Yamaha Grizzly quad, which was stolen in the early hours of Monday (January 3rd), along with other items of property, during a break into a garage.

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "The quad is a Yamaha Grizzly model, dark green colour, and quite distinctive in that it has a custom light bar fitted to the front and also a fitting bracket on the underside of the front end, which is for a snow plough attachment to be fitted.

"Feel free to share this post far and wide and make this quad too hot to handle. May we take this opportunity to remind everyone to remain vigilant, keep an eye on their quad bikes and to report any suspicious activity.

The stolen quad bike

"If anyone has any information relating to the theft or possible whereabouts of this stolen quad bike, then please e-mail [email protected] quoting reference: LC-20220103-0353 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.