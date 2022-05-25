Police warn bike owners in Burnley to be vigilant after spike in thefts

Officers found a stolen bike at an address in the town after being called out to tackle a report of anti-social behaviour. The Carrera model is grey, white, and orange.
A spokesman for Burnley police said: “We would like to return this bike to its rightful owner. If you believe this bicycle to be yours then please contact PC 8029 by email on [email protected], with a picture of the bicycle, proof of purchase and the model of the bike.
"If we can confirm that the bicycle is yours then you will be contacted so we can arrange for it to be dropped of or collected from Burnley Police station.”