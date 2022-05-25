Police warn bike owners in Burnley to be vigilant after spike in thefts

Officers found a stolen bike at an address in the town after being called out to tackle a report of anti-social behaviour. The Carrera model is grey, white, and orange.

A spokesman for Burnley police said: “We would like to return this bike to its rightful owner. If you believe this bicycle to be yours then please contact PC 8029 by email on [email protected], with a picture of the bicycle, proof of purchase and the model of the bike.

Police are asking bicycle owners in Burnley to take extra security measures to secure their bikes after a spate of thefts.