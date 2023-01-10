Police trying to trace two men after Burnley robbery leaves man with fractured skull
Police are trying to trace two men after a robbery left a man with a fractured skull.
It happened in the Violet Street/Grey Street area of Burnley around 7pm on Tuesday December 13th.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was threatened by two suspects - both carrying machetes - who attacked him before stealing his mobile phone, wallet and other belongings.
If you can help call 101 quoting the log number 1251 of 13th December. You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.