Police tackle nine dangerous driving offences in Nelson, Colne and Barnoldswick as part of Neighbourhood Action Week

Officers carried out a Road Safety Operation on Wednesday at Barker House Road in Nelson, Craddock Road in Colne and Skipton Road in Barnoldswick as part of Neighbourhood Action Week.They found one vehicle displaying an incorrect registration plate in Barker House Road and issued a ticket to a person failing to wear a seat belt.In Craddock Road, they issued a court summons to a driver whose vehicle had three bald tyres. The driver, who already had points on their licence, will now go to court after receiving three points per bald tyre. Tickets were also issued in Craddock Road for two mobile phone offences and three seatbelt offences.In Skipton Road, one ticket was issued to a person failing to wear a seatbelt.