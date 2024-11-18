Police seize suspected Class A drugs and cash after car stopped in Nelson
Police officers stopped a VW Passat at around 8pm on Camden Street, Nelson, yesterday (November 17th).
A search of the car found approximately half a kilo of a drug, suspected to be cocaine, and a quantity of cash.
The driver of the car, a 46-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply. He is currently in custody.
During a subsequent search of a house in Nelson, around 1.5kg of suspected heroin was seized.
Two men, aged 43 and 22, were arrested at the property on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.
They are currently in custody.