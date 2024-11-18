Police seize suspected Class A drugs and cash after car stopped in Nelson

By Dominic Collis
Published 18th Nov 2024, 17:11 GMT
Large quantities of suspected Class A drugs and cash have been seized after a car was stopped by police in Nelson.

Police officers stopped a VW Passat at around 8pm on Camden Street, Nelson, yesterday (November 17th).

A search of the car found approximately half a kilo of a drug, suspected to be cocaine, and a quantity of cash.

The driver of the car, a 46-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply. He is currently in custody.

Two men, aged 43 and 22, were arrested at the property on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply in Nelson

During a subsequent search of a house in Nelson, around 1.5kg of suspected heroin was seized.

Two men, aged 43 and 22, were arrested at the property on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

They are currently in custody.

