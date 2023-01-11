Police seize nearly 150 cannabis plants from Nelson house
Police have seized nearly 150 cannabis plants from a house in Nelson.
By Laura Longworth
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Following information from the public, Nelson Neighbourhood Policing Team have dismantled and destroyed 147 cannabis plants from the property, which is located in the Southfield area.The police are asking for residents to continue reporting and sharing information of anything suspicious and will act on your community intel.You can report any suspicious activity online, or via 101. If you want to stay anonymous, you can contact crime stoppers on 0800555111.