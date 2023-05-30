Officers from the East Division, which includes Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley, have taken 530 knives off the streets as part of Operation Sceptre.

Sergeant Gareth Brooks, from Lancashire’s Violence Reduction Network, said: “The impact of knife crime on individuals, families and the wider community is devastating. This is why tackling it not only during Op Sceptre, but throughout the year, is a key priority.

“Policing alone can’t solve knife crime or violence and it’s been really positive to see organisations coming together and working in collaboration to address some of the root causes of knife crime and tackle the social and cultural mindsets that contribute to people feeling the need to carry knives in the first place.

“The successful results from the East Division across the week have been a great opportunity to highlight and showcase the difference this work is making.”

Police visited 30 known knife-carriers and organised crime groups, resulting in one arrest for possession of a knife and several other arrests for violence-related offences with weapons involved.

Some 515 knives were also recovered from the division’s four knife bins.

Officers carried out eight weapon sweeps in public areas and six test purchase visits to retailers, of which two failed and were given warnings by Trading Standards. In total, 16 retailers were visited throughout the week to ensure staff knew the laws regarding selling knives and bladed articles to the public.

They also visited 21 schools to raise awareness of the impact of carrying a knife and engaged with almost 3,000 people through educational talks and community meetings.

Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said: "I am really pleased to see the results from Op Sceptre which clearly show the impact of the work that the Violence Reduction Network, Lancashire Constabulary and partners are carrying out across Lancashire.

"Every single knife that is taken off the streets, whether surrendered using one of the knife bins across Lancashire or as part of the vital work of our officers, is one less weapon that could end or ruin lives.