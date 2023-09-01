Police seize illegally used E-scooters in Burnley as part of ASB crackdown

Police have seized several E-scooters being illegally used in Burnley as part of an ASB crackdown.

Officers patrolling the town centre yesterday stopped several people riding E-scooters illegally in a public area. These were seized under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act as part of Operation Centurion and taken to a recovery depot where they will be destroyed if relevant proof to release them is not provided.

The operation follows 47 reports of injury or near misses in town from Charter Walk Management, including a three-year-old being knocked over by two boys and suffering numerous facial injuries and mental trauma.

It also comes after an education campaign warning people that it is illegal to ride E-scooters/E-bikes on public roads or pavements. They can only be ridden on private land with the landowner’s permission.

Police will request that companies selling these E-scooters advise customers of their legal use.