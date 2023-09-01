News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Police seize illegally used E-scooters in Burnley as part of ASB crackdown

Police have seized several E-scooters being illegally used in Burnley as part of an ASB crackdown.
By Laura Longworth
Published 1st Sep 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 10:19 BST

Officers patrolling the town centre yesterday stopped several people riding E-scooters illegally in a public area. These were seized under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act as part of Operation Centurion and taken to a recovery depot where they will be destroyed if relevant proof to release them is not provided.

The operation follows 47 reports of injury or near misses in town from Charter Walk Management, including a three-year-old being knocked over by two boys and suffering numerous facial injuries and mental trauma.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It also comes after an education campaign warning people that it is illegal to ride E-scooters/E-bikes on public roads or pavements. They can only be ridden on private land with the landowner’s permission.

Police will request that companies selling these E-scooters advise customers of their legal use.

To find out more about how officers are tackling ASB in Lancashire visit https://orlo.uk/bHjLn