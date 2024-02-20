News you can trust since 1877
Police seize illegal off-road bike in Burnley

Police have seized an illegal off-road bike in Burnley.
By Laura Longworth
Published 20th Feb 2024, 17:38 GMT
Officers were called to Princess Way around 7pm yesterday following a report of a large group taking turns riding the bike in the area.

It was seized by police after being located in a bush in a nearby park as the riders did not have insurance, and it will be crushed in due course.