Police seize illegal off-road bike in Burnley
Police have seized an illegal off-road bike in Burnley.
Officers were called to Princess Way around 7pm yesterday following a report of a large group taking turns riding the bike in the area.
It was seized by police after being located in a bush in a nearby park as the riders did not have insurance, and it will be crushed in due course.