Police seize illegal E-cig items and tobacco and counterfeit toys and goods from Burnley shops

Burnley Neighbourhood Policing team and Trading Standards have been checking for tobacco and e-cig products that are not up to UK standards in local shops.

Legislation states that e-cig items require a UK distribution address, and they must specify 800 puffs or less per item and have a raised triangle to indicate to the blind that it contains chemical substances.

When purchasing toys, customers should check if the product has either a UK or EU address to ensure they can contact the company with any issues. Also check it has a UK conformity Assessed (UKCA) mark or CE mark.