Police seize E-bike in Hapton after rider caught without driving license or insurance

Police have seized an E-bike in Hapton after the rider was caught without a driving license or insurance.
By Laura Longworth
Published 8th Sep 2023, 13:36 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 13:36 BST
PC Butterworth noticed a young male riding a Surron Battery Powered Bike while on patrol yesterday.

Although the male rode away, police soon located him a short distance away and seized his bike under s165 of the Road Traffic Act.

To report anti-social behaviour, please visit https://orlo.uk/jDZbT