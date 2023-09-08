Police seize E-bike in Hapton after rider caught without driving license or insurance
Police have seized an E-bike in Hapton after the rider was caught without a driving license or insurance.
PC Butterworth noticed a young male riding a Surron Battery Powered Bike while on patrol yesterday.
Although the male rode away, police soon located him a short distance away and seized his bike under s165 of the Road Traffic Act.
To report anti-social behaviour, please visit https://orlo.uk/jDZbT