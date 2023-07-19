News you can trust since 1877
Police seize counterfeit e-cigs and tobacco from various Burnley shops

Police have seized counterfeit e-cigs and tobacco from various Burnley shops.
By Laura Longworth
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 09:37 BST

Officers from the Burnley Neighbourhood Policing Team have worked alongside Trading Standards and visited numerous shops across the town yesterday based on intelligence received.

They discovered either items at all of the shops, with some being on view and some well hidden.

Police are warning people of the risks surrounding items that are not licenced for sale in the UK.