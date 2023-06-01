News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Police seize cannabis plants from Nelson address

Police have seized a number of cannabis plants from a property in Nelson.
By Laura Longworth
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 15:10 BST

Officers from the Pendle Community Policing Team discovered the plants at an address in Moore Street.

In a Facebook post, a police spokesperson said: “It is not 'OK' to grow and sell cannabis and we will continue to target addresses and individuals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Any address you are concerned about regarding this subject, please call 101.”

Police have seized a number of cannabis plants from a property in Nelson.Police have seized a number of cannabis plants from a property in Nelson.
Police have seized a number of cannabis plants from a property in Nelson.