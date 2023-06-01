Police seize cannabis plants from Nelson address
Police have seized a number of cannabis plants from a property in Nelson.
By Laura Longworth
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 15:10 BST
Officers from the Pendle Community Policing Team discovered the plants at an address in Moore Street.
In a Facebook post, a police spokesperson said: “It is not 'OK' to grow and sell cannabis and we will continue to target addresses and individuals.
“Any address you are concerned about regarding this subject, please call 101.”