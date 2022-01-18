Police seize a quantity of suspected Class A drugs from Burnley Town Centre

Neighbourhood policing week of action is a national campaign where forces work together to showcase policing teams and their benefit to the public.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "We have been on foot patrol around Burnley town centre targeting what is important to our community. We understand that drug dealing is a concern to the public and we have located a quantity of what we believe to be Class A drugs from the town centre.

"We are working hard to tackle drug dealing and rely on intelligence from our communities to tackle this issue. If you have any information about drugs you can report it by calling 101 or via the independent charity Crimestoppers 0800 555 111. If the owner would like to get in touch that would be great!"