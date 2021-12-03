Police seeking Burnley man in connection to assault of woman
Police want to speak to a man in connection to an incident in which a woman was grabbed by the hair and repeatedly punched and kicked to the face on Monday, November 15th at an address in Padiham.
Morgan Glover (21) from Burnley is described as white, around 5ft 7in. tall, with dark hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of a theatre mask on his left hand.
He is known to have links to the Leyland Road and Pike Hill areas of Burnley.
Items were also damaged at the house.
For immediate sightings, please call 999. For information about Glover’s whereabouts, please call 101 or email [email protected]