Police seeking Burnley man in connection to assault of woman

Morgan Glover (21) from Burnley is described as white, around 5ft 7in. tall, with dark hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of a theatre mask on his left hand.

He is known to have links to the Leyland Road and Pike Hill areas of Burnley.

Items were also damaged at the house.

Morgan Glover