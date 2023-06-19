Police searching for missing couple whose car was abandoned near Colne

The pair, who were in a red Vauxhall Astra, were seen arguing outside the Dog and Gun on Colne Road in Glusburn, near Keighley, at approximately 8pm on Saturday.

Following the argument between the couple, the woman got out of the car and made off on foot in the direction of Cowling. The man got back in the car and drove away, possibly in the same direction as the woman.

The car was then found abandoned shortly after on a farm track near Colne.

Following a search, including the NPAS helicopter, officers were unable to locate either the man or the woman.

A spokesman for Colne and West Craven Police said: “We are concerned about the welfare of the woman and would like her to get in touch with us to let us know that she is safe and well.”

The woman was described as being in her twenties, 5ft 6” tall, with blonde hair in a bun, wearing a grey skirt with a split up the side and a grey crop top.

The man was also described as being in his twenties, slim build, 6ft 1” tall, with short light hair. He was wearing black shorts, a sleeveless jacket, a white t-shirt and a cap.