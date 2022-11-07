News you can trust since 1877
Police searching for man wanted in Burnley for residential burglary

Police are searching for a man wanted in Burnley for a residential burglary.

By Laura Longworth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers are asking for the public’s help to trace Adam Ashworth.

Ashworth (32) is described as being 5ft 6, of slim build, with a receding hairline, and often wears a cap.

Anyone who has seen Ashworth or has information as to his whereabouts, should ring 101 or send an email to [email protected] – quoting log 0497 of November 7, 2022.

