Police searching for man wanted in Burnley for residential burglary
Police are searching for a man wanted in Burnley for a residential burglary.
By Laura Longworth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Officers are asking for the public’s help to trace Adam Ashworth.
Ashworth (32) is described as being 5ft 6, of slim build, with a receding hairline, and often wears a cap.
Anyone who has seen Ashworth or has information as to his whereabouts, should ring 101 or send an email to [email protected] – quoting log 0497 of November 7, 2022.