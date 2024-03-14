Police search for offenders involved in aggravated burglary in Hargreaves Street in Nelson
Patrols have also been increased in the area as a precaution after the aggravated burglary took place in Hargreaves Street at 10-24am. Officers were called to the scene to reports that several men had forced entry to the property.
A spokesman for Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police said: “While nobody has been arrested at this stage, we are actively looking for those individuals involved and we would encourage them to attend their local police station straight away. During our searches we have found a phone and SIM card which we suspect are linked to drug-dealing.”
Anyone with information they believe could help the investigation is asked to 101, quoting log 372 of 12th March 2024.
Or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.