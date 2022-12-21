Shaun Aver, 36, is wanted on recall to prison after repeatedly breaching his sex offender notification requirements.

He is known to have links to Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn and Fleetwood.

Aver is of no fixed address and is required to register at the police station every seven days as part of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order. He failed to do so and a warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

Detective constable Stewart Marshall, of Blackpool Police’s Management of Sexual or Violent Offender (MOSOVO) unit, has previously described Aver as ‘a risk to women and children’.

A mugshot showing Aver wearing a blue Greggs sweater has been circulated by police who are appealing for the public’s help to trace him.

Greater Manchester Police say the 36-year-old was last seen in the Bury area.

He has been reported missing a number of times since his release from prison and was most recently wanted by police in September. He was eventually captured in the Greater Manchester area on October 1.