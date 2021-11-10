Police reveal name of victim as third arrest made in Nelson murder probe

Officers were called shortly before 1pm to an address in Berkeley Close after reports a man, who has been named as Michael James Brierley (48), had been found dead within a bungalow.

It is believed he had been the victim of a sustained assault and suffered multiple serious, chest, leg, arms and head injuries. Work is ongoing to establish his exact cause of death.

Today, detectives have arrested a 41-year-old man from Brierfield on suspicion of murder.

Michael James Brierley

A 31-year-old woman from Colne arrested yesterday on suspicion of assisting an offender has now been re-arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

A 45-year-old man from Nelson also arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses and are particularly keen to hear from anybody who saw anything suspicious in the Berkeley Close area between Sunday, November 7th, and Monday, November 8th.

They are also keen to hear from anybody who saw or has CCTV or dashcam footage of Mr Brierley around the same period.

Det Ch Insp Allen Davies, from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT), said: “The victim in this case, Mr Brierley, has suffered some horrific injuries and we have a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly to identify those responsible. However, my thoughts do remain with Mr Brierley’s friends and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and although we have now made three arrests we are still appealing for anything with information, CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage which could assist our investigation to get in contact with us.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anybody who saw Mr Brierley in the days leading up to his death or anyone who specifically saw individuals entering or leaving 10 Berkeley Close.”

Information can be reported by calling 101 quoting incident reference 623 of November 8th.