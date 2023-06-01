Lancashire Police have said the alleged incident “is being investigated” and has been referred to their Professional Standards Department after the footage began circulating on social media on Sunday.In the clip, a police officer appears to punch and slap a member of the public several times while he is held down on the ground by six officers outside a Londis convenience store in Eastern Avenue, Burnley, during the early hours of last Sunday. The man is then put into the back of a police van.A Lancashire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of a video circulating on social media regarding the conduct of an officer during an arrest in Burnley during the early hours of Sunday, May 28th, 2023.“The matter is being investigated and has been referred to our Professional Standards Department.“It would be inappropriate to comment further while the incident is being looked into but we would like to reassure members of the public that we will investigate this matter thoroughly and properly.”