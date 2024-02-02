Police release photograph of man wanted in connection with fuel thefts from garages across East Lancashire
Police want to trace the man (pictured) in connection with a report of a large amount of fuel being stolen from garages across East Lancashire.
Police said that the registration plate on the car in the photograph may be recognised or used on various makes and models of cars in the area.
If you recognise the man, or see the registration plate in the area, please contact police on 101 quoting log 0640 of January 25. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.