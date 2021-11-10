Police release new image of Burnley knifepoint robberies suspects
Police have released a new image of two women they want to speak to in connection to a knifepoint robbery in Burnley.
The Burnley Express revealed earlier today that police are keen to trace two women in relation to two knifepoint robberies in Burnley.
Police were called around 10-20pm on Sunday November 7th to a report of a robbery close to the bus station in Croft Street.
A man in his 20s from Burnley had been approached from behind and threatened with a knife by two women. They took his phone and some money.
A short time later police received a second call from a 16-year-old boy who said he had been robbed at knifepoint by two women in Plumbe Street. The boy had a bank card taken.
DC Lee Walker, of Burnley Police, said: “These were shocking incidents which have left both victims very shaken.
“We are keen to identify the women shown in the CCTV footage and I would ask anyone who recognises them to come forward immediately with information.”
If you can help please call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1614 of November 7.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.