Police are looking to speak to a group of men in connection with items thrown at away fans during Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End game.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The items were thrown from the lower tier of the Jack Walker Stand towards away fans in the Darwen End during the recent fixture between Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End at Ewood Park.

Lancashire Police need help identifying the individuals, who may have been involved.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are trying to identify these individuals who were throwing items at a Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End game

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad