Police release images after items thrown at away fans during Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End game

Police are looking to speak to a group of men in connection with items thrown at away fans during Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End game.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 8th Dec 2023, 14:32 GMT
The items were thrown from the lower tier of the Jack Walker Stand towards away fans in the Darwen End during the recent fixture between Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End at Ewood Park.

Lancashire Police need help identifying the individuals, who may have been involved.

Police are trying to identify these individuals who were throwing items at a Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End gamePolice are trying to identify these individuals who were throwing items at a Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End game
If you recognise anyone in the image email [email protected] or call 101 providing the number associated with the image of the individual and their name. Quote log 1377 of 17th of November 2023.