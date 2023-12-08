Police release images after items thrown at away fans during Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End game
Police are looking to speak to a group of men in connection with items thrown at away fans during Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End game.
The items were thrown from the lower tier of the Jack Walker Stand towards away fans in the Darwen End during the recent fixture between Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End at Ewood Park.
Lancashire Police need help identifying the individuals, who may have been involved.
If you recognise anyone in the image email [email protected] or call 101 providing the number associated with the image of the individual and their name. Quote log 1377 of 17th of November 2023.