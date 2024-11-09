Police have released an image of men they want to speak to in connection to a burglary in Clitheroe.

The burglary occurred in Edisford Road on October 20th when a number of tools, worth around £6,000, were stolen from the garage of a property.

A police spokesman said: “We know the image isn’t of the highest quality, but if you recognise the people, please get in contact.

“If you have footage of the Edisford Road area that could assist please call 101 quoting log 0644 of 20th October.”