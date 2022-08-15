The incident took place outside Proj3kt nightclub in Hammerton Street on Saturday, May 28th.
Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact PC Cardiff or PC Oldham by emailing [email protected] or [email protected] You can also call 101 by quoting log 0187 of 28th May 2022.
