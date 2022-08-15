Police release CCTV images in connection to Burnley town centre incident which left victim with serious injuries

Police have released these CCTV images in a bid to identify the two males in connection to an incident in Burnley town centre where a victim received serious injuries.

By Sue Plunkett
Monday, 15th August 2022, 9:40 am
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 9:40 am

The incident took place outside Proj3kt nightclub in Hammerton Street on Saturday, May 28th.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact PC Cardiff or PC Oldham by emailing [email protected] or [email protected] You can also call 101 by quoting log 0187 of 28th May 2022.

