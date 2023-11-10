Police release CCTV images in bid to find culprits involved in Burnley town centre affray
Do you recognise any of the people in these images?
Police would like to speak to them in connection to an affray.
They believe that a physical altercation between a number of people happened between 3-15 am and 4am on Hammerton Street, Burnley, on Saturday, June 24th.
If you recognise them, or have any information, contact polic e on 101 quoting log 0221 of June 24.