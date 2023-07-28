Police release CCTV image in relation to investigation into theft in Burnley town centre
Police area appealing for help to identify the man in this CCTV image in relation to an investigation into a theft that took place in Burnley town centre.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 10:37 BST
The incident happened on Tuesday, June 20th at around 12-15pm. Anyone who has information is asked to contact PC 8387 Oldham with any positive identifications on [email protected]
Alternatively, call 101 quoting log reference LC-20230715-0529.