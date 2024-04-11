Police release 38-year-old man on conditional bail following reports of Burnley mosque break-in

A 38-year-old man has been released on conditional bail following reports of a mosque break-in in Burnley.
By Laura Longworth
Published 11th Apr 2024, 16:25 BST
The man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage last week after police were called to the incident at the Shal Jalal Mosque in Burns Street.

He has been released on conditional bail until Thursday, July 4th, pending further investigation.

