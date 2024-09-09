Police recover vehicles parked on the highway in Burnley for weeks without tax

The police have conducted a joint operation against vehicles being parked on the highway in Burnley with no tax.

On Friday, officers from Burnley Neighbourhood Policing Team, the DVLA and Burnley Council addressed concerns in Daneshouse with Stoneyholme raised by the local community around vehicles being left in situ for weeks without tax, causing residential streets to become overcrowded. Some of these vehicles were showing significant signs of damage and/or being used for ASB.

With the assistance of the DVLA and their recovery team, police recovered 15 vehicles without tax from the roads.

Police say they will conduct this operation again in the near future and ask people to ensure that their vehicles are correctly taxed if they are being parked on the road.

If this is an issue that you encounter, you can let them know and keep informed about the issues that matter to you by signing up to the free messaging service, In The Know, https://orlo.uk/HyAMj

