Police recover vehicles parked on the highway in Burnley for weeks without tax
On Friday, officers from Burnley Neighbourhood Policing Team, the DVLA and Burnley Council addressed concerns in Daneshouse with Stoneyholme raised by the local community around vehicles being left in situ for weeks without tax, causing residential streets to become overcrowded. Some of these vehicles were showing significant signs of damage and/or being used for ASB.
With the assistance of the DVLA and their recovery team, police recovered 15 vehicles without tax from the roads.
Police say they will conduct this operation again in the near future and ask people to ensure that their vehicles are correctly taxed if they are being parked on the road.
