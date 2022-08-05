The theft took place on Brogden Lane, Barnoldswick in the early hours of Tuesday this week (August 2nd)
An outbuilding on the farm was targeted and several items taken including two Olympia 900KARBO eBikes. Also stolen was a SkyTrak Golf Simulator.
Anyone who recognises any of the items or has been approached to buy them is asked to email [email protected] or contact 101 quoting the log number LC-20220802-0205.