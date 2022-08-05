Police probe after raiders target Pendle farm and make off with haul including e bikes and golf simulator

Police are investigating a burglary at a Pendle farm where thieves made off with high value goods.

By Sue Plunkett
Friday, 5th August 2022, 9:11 am

The theft took place on Brogden Lane, Barnoldswick in the early hours of Tuesday this week (August 2nd)

Read More

Read More
Burnley old school: These retro photographs show us what life was like in Burnle...

An outbuilding on the farm was targeted and several items taken including two Olympia 900KARBO eBikes. Also stolen was a SkyTrak Golf Simulator.

This is one of the Olympia 900KARBO e bikes stolen from the farm in Barnoldswick

Anyone who recognises any of the items or has been approached to buy them is asked to email [email protected] or contact 101 quoting the log number LC-20220802-0205.