The theft took place on Brogden Lane, Barnoldswick in the early hours of Tuesday this week (August 2nd)

An outbuilding on the farm was targeted and several items taken including two Olympia 900KARBO eBikes. Also stolen was a SkyTrak Golf Simulator.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is one of the Olympia 900KARBO e bikes stolen from the farm in Barnoldswick