Police presence seen on Shard Bridge over the River Wyre, residents say
Residents have reported seeing a large police presence on the Shard Bridge crossing the River Wyre.
Video footage posted on social media on Monday evening showed a number of police vehicles on the bridge, which is close to the village of Skipool.
Passers-by have also reported seeing drones circling over the river, close to the bridge, which connects the villages of Singleton and Hambleton.
One person posted: “Police presence on Shard Bridge including drones. Looking for something.”
Another wrote: “Saw police an hour ago as I crossed Shard Bridge. Four vans are there now and the coastguard.”
It is unclear why officers are in the area.
Lancashire Constabulary have been approached for comment.