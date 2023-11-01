News you can trust since 1877
Police pledge after officers seize nunerous weapons and cannabis from property in Burnley's Cog Lane

Police seized numerous weapons and a ‘substantial’ amount of cannabis from a house in Cog Lane, Burnley, yesterday.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 1st Nov 2023, 09:27 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 09:27 GMT
Officers from the Burnley Taskforce were conducting inquiries in the area when they made the find. A spokesman said officers would continue to target people involved in the supply of drugs in Burnley to keep the community safe.

You can report drug dealing by ringing 101, report anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers: 0800 555 111 ot email [email protected]