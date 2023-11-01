Police pledge after officers seize nunerous weapons and cannabis from property in Burnley's Cog Lane
Police seized numerous weapons and a ‘substantial’ amount of cannabis from a house in Cog Lane, Burnley, yesterday.
Officers from the Burnley Taskforce were conducting inquiries in the area when they made the find. A spokesman said officers would continue to target people involved in the supply of drugs in Burnley to keep the community safe.
You can report drug dealing by ringing 101, report anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers: 0800 555 111 ot email [email protected]