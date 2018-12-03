Police name Burnley man wanted in connection with burglary

Police have named a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary in Burnley.

Police want to speak to Kevin King Yates (25) in relation to a burglary at a house on Wensley Close where some car keys and a mountain bike were stolen on Friday, November 9th, as well as dangerous driving and failing to stop in Padiham.

Kevin King Yates

Det. Insp Martin Melvin, of Burnley Police said: “We need to find King Yates and so I am asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to get in touch.

“I would urge any member of the public, if they see him, not to approach him but to call the police.”

He is described as white, 6ft in. tall, of medium build with a bald head and has links to Burnley, Accrington, Morecambe and Lancaster.

Please call 01282 472123 or if you fail to get an answer, 101.