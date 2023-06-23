News you can trust since 1877
Police looking to speak to three males following burglary in Clitheroe

Police are looking to speak to three males following a burglary in Clitheroe.
By Laura Longworth
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:48 BST- 1 min read

The burglary occurred yesterday at a premises in Whalley Road.

Officers would like to talk to anyone who lives in the Lower Standen area and has CCTV, or anyone driving in the area at approximately noon yesterday who has dash cam.If you have any information in relation to this incident please email [email protected] or contact 101 quoting log LC-20230622-1039.

Police are looking to speak to three males following a burglary in Clitheroe.