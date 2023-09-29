News you can trust since 1877
Police looking to speak to this man following theft at Tesco in Clitheroe

The police want to speak to this man following a theft at Tesco in Clitheroe.
By Laura Longworth
Published 29th Sep 2023, 14:01 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 14:01 BST
A large amount of alcohol was allegedly stolen on Monday, September 18th.

If you have any information that may be relevant, please contact the police on either 101 and quote log number LC-20230918-0970.

Alternatively you can email the OIC at [email protected] and quote investigation 04/153039/23.