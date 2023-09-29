Police looking to speak to this man following theft at Tesco in Clitheroe
The police want to speak to this man following a theft at Tesco in Clitheroe.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A large amount of alcohol was allegedly stolen on Monday, September 18th.
If you have any information that may be relevant, please contact the police on either 101 and quote log number LC-20230918-0970.
Alternatively you can email the OIC at [email protected] and quote investigation 04/153039/23.