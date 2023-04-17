Police looking to speak to this man following alleged rape of woman in Burnley

Officers launched an investigation after a woman in her 30s reported that she had been sexually assaulted on Saturday, April 8th.

Police are looking to identify and speak to the man in this image, which is from CCTV in Burnley town centre.

Anyone who recognises him should contact police on 101 quoting log 0549 of April 8.

