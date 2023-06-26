Police want to speak to this man following a burglary at Burnley Cemetery's Council Office.

Police looking to speak to man in connection with burglary at Burnley Cemetery's Council Office
Police are looking for this man in connection with a burglary at Burnley Cemetery’s Council Office.
By Laura Longworth
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:49 BST
Officers would like to speak to the male pictured following the incident, which took place on Monday, June 19tharound 9-45pm.If you have any information please contact 101 or [email protected] quoting log 1520 of June 19.