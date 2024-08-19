Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are searching for a wanted man believed to be in Bacup or Burnley.

John Marsden (26) of Accrington is wanted by police in North Yorkshire in connection with a number of offences, including burglary and assault.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room for incident 12240111818.

If you have an immediate sighting of him, please call 999.

If you do not wish to speak to the police, you can pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via their website.